Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has urged the selectors to consider Shubman Gill as captain of India's ODI team. His remarks came after Gill led India to a 2-2 draw in the just-concluded five-match Test series against England. Gill led from the front in his debut series as captain of India as he smashed 754 runs across 10 innings, including three centuries and a double ton. While Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket before the England tour, is the current ODI captain, Gavaskar feels that if the selectors are looking at a new leader, it is the perfect time for them to appoint Gill.

"Rohit and Kohli are available for ODIs. They haven't been selected as of yet. Those things will be up to the selection committee. When the ODI series against Australia or the West Indies gets underway, it will be the perfect time to go for the Gill if the selectors want," Gavaskar said after the match.

Gavaskar also praised Gill for the way he batted in the Edgbaston Test, and lauded his fighting spirit after he single-handedly won them the game.

"He is one of the most well-liked players in the team. He is getting those hundreds. If he is not happy with a hundred, he will go for the double hundred. He will then look to get a triple hundred if he is not happy with a double hundred. He got to 269 (at Edgbaston). He was showing that he can't give up. He just wanted to be there and make sure that every run mattered," he added.

India's win at The Oval Test on Monday was their narrowest ever in terms of runs. England began Day 5 needing only 35 runs with four wickets in hand. But Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna produced sensational bowling performances to script a dramatic turnaround. Siraj finished with 5 for 104, while Prasidh took 4 for 126 - the duo sharing all four wickets to fall on the final morning as India bowled England out for 354.

The result gave India 28 points and lifted them to third in the WTC standings, behind Australia and Sri Lanka. More importantly, it marked a powerful statement from a young Indian team - one that fought through setbacks and pressure to deliver when it mattered most.

(With IANS Inputs)