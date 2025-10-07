Former Indian cricket team star Robin Uthappa believes that Shubman Gill will not become the all-format captain for India in the near future despite taking over the ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Gill is currently the Test as well as ODI captain but in T20Is, he will serve as the deputy to Suryakumar Yadav. Uthappa said that Gill still has to earn his spot in the shortest format of the sport and picked Shreyas Iyer as a potential option to lead India in T20Is. “I get One Day and Test cricket, and I think he's a solid pick in Test cricket, and he's shown us that as well. As far as ODI cricket is concerned, I think his numbers are good, but I think they'll get better for a player of his caliber. I think they will look at Shreyas Iyer as a captain in T20. Shubman Gill, he still has to earn that spot,” he said on YouTube.

Uthappa added that with Gill not performing well in the Asia Cup 2025, the second opening batter spot remains open with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fray.

“Especially when have Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, Sanju Samson's spot being shifted, Shreyas Iyer not being a part of the side, waiting in the wings as well. I wish his Asia Cup went better for him for his sake because now Abhishek has run with that one opener slot. Now, the second opener slot is still very much open. As far as I am concerned, Yashasvi can be someone who can come up there. Sanju can certainly come up there.”

“I still think Gill needs to secure his spot first. So, I don't think it will be taken for granted in a sense where he will be captain or he will be next in line.” We know and we've seen Indian cricket changes overnight; things change very quickly, narratives change very quickly. Honestly, vice-captaincy in India doesn't mean very much… Like, you've seen a bunch of vice-captains not becoming captain, right?” he added.