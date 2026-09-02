India captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer could also attend the BCCI's review meeting involving top officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, according to a report. The review meeting, which was originally planned after India's dismal tour of Ireland and the UK, was postponed due to the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Several topics could be on the agenda, including injury concerns surrounding key players, India's recent performances and the road to the 2027 World Cup.

According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, and T20I skipper Iyer could make an appearance at the high-profile meeting, which is likely to be led by BCCI president Mithun Manhas and board secretary Devajit Saikia.

Not just the UK leg, but the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka tours will also come under review during the meeting.

"Not just the tours of the UK, the tours of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be reviewed as well," the report said.

The much-debated future of former India captain Rohit could also be discussed during the meeting at BCCI's headquarters in Mumbai.

Rohit, 39, has expressed his desire to play at next year's ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, but reports have emerged that the BCCI and the selectors are not on the same page over his future.

During India's white-ball tour of England in July, it was reported that the selectors did not want Rohit for the 2027 World Cup and that the Lord's ODI would be his last. However, the BCCI quickly refuted the claims, sparking rumours of a rift between the board and the selectors.

The injury concerns surrounding Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya could also be discussed during Thursday's meeting.

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