Shubman Gill is gearing up for another IPL season after missing out on a spot in the T20 World Cup 2026. Gill is the captain of Gujarat Titans. Since its inception in the 2022 IPL, GT have been one of the most consistent teams in the league. In 2022, they were champions; in 2023, runners-up; and in 2025, they finished as one of the four playoff teams. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill spoke candidly about his personal goals, revealing that he prioritises team success over individual achievements.

"I don't focus too much on personal goals. For me, it's all about the team I'm playing for, whether it's my country or the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. My personal goal is simple - I want the team to win. That's where my focus lies," Gill stated.

Off the field, Gill has reportedly invested in a prime property in Mumbai. According to Zapkey, "Gill has picked up a Rs 20.7 crore apartment measuring approximately 3,300 square feet, located opposite the famous Juhu Beach in Mumbai. The deal values the property at Rs 61,442 per square foot, highlighting strong demand in prime coastal locations."

The 2026 IPL season will see the Titans aiming for yet another successful campaign, and Gill made it clear that his objective is to win the prestigious IPL trophy. He further mentioned that while personal goals are important, they evolve with every tournament.

"Whether it's playing in the IPL or an international series, the objective is always to win. I don't have personal goals in the traditional sense, but my focus shifts with each tournament. Right now, it's to win the IPL trophy, and once that's over, my goals will adjust to whatever comes next," he added.

Gill also spoke out against the IPL's Impact Player rule, expressing his belief that it compromises the essence of the game. Speaking about the rule, Gill stated that cricket is best played as an 11-player sport.