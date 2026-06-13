Shubman Gill-led Team India's road to the 2027 ODI World Cup gets underway on Saturday with a three-match series at home. India, under Gill, are set to play at least 15 more ODIs this year, including three each against England and New Zealand away from home. Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the opener against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, former India batter Aakash Chopra, however, raised concerns over Gill's leadership in the format, reflecting on his tenure so far where India have lost both the series, against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

"Shubman Gill has captained in six matches, and we have lost both series. We have won only two matches, one in Australia and one against New Zealand. So, Shubman Gill, as a captain in this format, hasn't really settled down yet," said Chopra.

Despite the disappointing results so far, Chopra suggested that the series against Afghanistan serves as the ideal opportunity for Gill to build a stronger reputation as captain.

"That's a big story. You want to change that thing. You really want him to just stamp his authority, although he is not stopping with the bat. He has scored runs as a captain as well, and he will continue to score runs. Considering the kind of form he is in, you will look towards him to score runs," he added.

Meanwhile, uncapped pacers Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav are expected to make their debuts in the absence of senior pros Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking on the eve of the match, bowling coach Morne Morkel said he was impressed with both Prince and Gurnoor, who has been a net bowler for India for many years.

"My first impressions, it is sort of, almost like they've been part of the squad for five years. I saw no nervousness in their face. Although, I can imagine coming into the squad, they would be pretty nervous. But I think the way they've gone about their training, the energy they've trained with, was very, very nice and good to see.

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