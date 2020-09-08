Shubman Gill celebrates his 21st birthday today and many in the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish the cricketer a happy birthday. “To one of the hardest workers on the park and the gang leader of the thugs of Punjab who hits it hard and straight out of the ground here's wishing @shubmangill a very Happy Birthday stay focused and do well! Good luck for the IPL,” wrote Yuvraj Singh, his former teammate and mentor at Punjab. Gill's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video from the cricketer's birthday celebrations at the team hotel in UAE.

Gill will play for KKR in IPL 2020 and is in the UAE for the league that commences on September 19.

“Happy Birthday Shubman Wishing you happiness, success, good health and just everything your heart desires. May you have an amazing year Much love,” tweeted Gill's KKR teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

The IPL posted highlights of Gill's innings of 76 runs against Mumbai Indians from IPL 2019 to wish the right-hander on his birthday.

“A sweet timer of the cricket ball and a talented youngster - here's wishing @RealShubmanGill a very happy birthday,” tweeted Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Gill could be seen in action when KKR play their first match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians on September 23.

The top order batsman is one short of 500 IPL runs and has played 27 matches in the league, striking the ball at 132.36.

He has scored four fifties with a highest score of 76 against Mumbai in 2019.