Former India opener Aakash Chopra questioned Shreyas Iyer and Co.'s Playing XI for the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Iyer registered his first victory as an international captain as India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Opting to bowl first, India restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs before chasing down the target with 40 balls to spare. Despite the emphatic win, Chopra pointed out that Team India effectively went into the match with only four specialist bowlers, with Shivam Dube serving as the fifth bowling option. He noted that Dube is primarily a batting all-rounder.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared his views on India's Playing XI in Harare and also praised Dube's bowling performance. The all-rounder conceded just 32 runs and picked up a wicket in his four-over spell.

"When the Indian team was selected, only four bowlers were there - Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi. Who was the fifth? Shivam Dube. Who was the sixth? No one. India made up their mind to play without a sixth bowler," Chopra said.

"Shivam Dube gave only 32 runs in four overs, and he gets a wicket in his first over these days. A catch was taken in the deep. He being made to bowl four overs and going with only four bowlers means India is investing a lot of faith in Shivam Dube. I think that's a massive thing," he added.

Chopra also lauded Iyer's decision to introduce the likes of Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma early in the innings, with the pace duo troubling the Zimbabwe batters through their sheer speed.

"India decided that they would go with all-out pace, that both Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma would play, and that Prince Yadav would also play. It was like threatening them. India started brilliantly with pace," he said.

"It felt good to see Mayank. He has made it back to the team after a long time, and he was not letting up. He was trying to go close to 150 kph consistently. Ashok Sharma, same thing. It's not like he was not hit, but went going, and it was heartening to see," he added.

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