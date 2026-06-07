Shreyas Iyer outscored Suryakumar Yadav during the T20 Mumbai League match just hours after becoming the Indian cricket team T20I captain. Shreyas was appointed India captain for the upcoming series against Ireland and England while Suryakumar lost his position just months after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. Batting first, Triumph Knights MNE posted a total of 147/8 with SKY scoring 48 off just 24 deliveries with the help of 3 fours and 4 sixes. However, in reply, Shreyas scored 61 off 36 balls to guideSoBo Mumbai Falcons to a five-wicket win. It was a brilliant knock by Shreyas with 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav welcomed Shreyas Iyer's appointment as the new skipper of the men's T20I side, saying he was "very, very, very happy" for his long-time Mumbai teammate and describing the development as a proud moment for Mumbai cricket.

Hours after being replaced as captain by Shreyas, Suryakumar came face-to-face with the newly-appointed India skipper during a T20 Mumbai League fixture on Saturday. Suryakumar led Triumph Knights MNE, while Shreyas was part of the SoBo Mumbai Falcons setup as an Impact Substitute.

The two Mumbai stalwarts shared a warm hug before the start of the match, reflecting the bond they have built over years of playing together for Mumbai and India.

Speaking at the toss, Suryakumar put aside any personal disappointment and congratulated Shreyas on taking charge of the national T20 side.

"As you said, so many things are happening, but obviously very, very, very happy for Shreyas as he's getting to lead the T20 Indian team. We played a lot of cricket together in Bombay. The most important thing, what I felt, is that three back-to-back Mumbai captains are going to lead T20s for India. I think it's a very proud moment, and everyone needs to celebrate that," Suryakumar said.

The comments marked Suryakumar's first public reaction to Shreyas' appointment after the BCCI announced sweeping changes to India's T20I setup earlier in the day.

(With IANS inputs)

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