Star India cricketer and Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer shared him having a light-hearted moment with his mother at his own home. Away from international duty at the moment, Shreyas instead played cricket inside his home with his mother bowling to him. He shared a video of him missing a delivery bowled by his mother. Punjab Kings took to social media to share the video, sharing a humorous comment, which was added on to further by fans on the internet.

"Only time SARPANCH (leader) wouldn't mind getting bowled," captioned Punjab Kings on their official X handle, referring to Shreyas Iyer missing the delivery bowled by his mother.

Only time SARPANCH won't mind getting bowled! pic.twitter.com/jYUDd7DkD7 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 30, 2025

Fans on the internet poked further fun at the light-hearted video.

"Ek bouncer uske baad ek yorker, wicket milega (One bouncer and then a yorker, you'll get a wicket)," said one fan.

"Is she available for the second Test match?" said another, referring to the second Test between India and England, starting on July 2.

"That second one is in such a perfect spot, you have to appreciate it," commented a third.

Ek bouncer uske baad yorker wicket milega Aunty https://t.co/oLDM4FqMBv — PlayStation Trophy Hunter (@PS5trophyhunter) June 30, 2025

is aunty ji available for the second test match? https://t.co/SQyimQLbkI — (@N_two_O) June 30, 2025

That second one is on such a perfect spot, you have to appreciate it. https://t.co/mkpfiCWE6s — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) June 30, 2025

Shreyas Iyer is presently not playing any cricket, having been left out of the Team India squad for the five-match Test tour of England. He is likely to feature next in India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh, beginning on August 17.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is "available" for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, but it is yet to be decided whether he would feature in the final XI, considering his limited utilisation for the five-match series.

After the conclusion of the series opener, head coach Gautam Gambhir declared that the management would not budge on Bumrah's three-match utilisation. There were recommendations from fans and former cricketers to use Bumrah in all five Tests, but Gambhir quickly turned down the suggestion, claiming they were more concerned about his workload.

Numerous reports have suggested that India won't line up without Bumrah for the second Test. Doeschate addressed the concerns about Bumrah and declared that he is "available" but the management is yet to make a call on whether to send him to the on-field action or not.

"Yeah, he's available for the game, obviously. We know from the start he's only going to play three out of the five. He's obviously had eight days to recover from the last Test. But given conditions and workload and how we think we can best manage for the next four games, we haven't made a call on that. We're going to see what the other guys are with their workload as well. So technically, yes, he's available. But we haven't made a decision on whether he's going to play or not yet," Doeschate told reporters in a press conference.

With ANI inputs