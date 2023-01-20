During his playing days Shoaib Akhtar terrified batters with his raw pace. The former Pakistan player holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery (161.3 kmph, 100.2 mph). He often proved to be quite a handful for the Indian batters too, while sometimes getting hit for runs on quite a few occasions. The way he demolished India top-order during the Test of 1999 at the Eden Gardens is a stuff of legends. In the first innings, he took four wickets including those of VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar. In the second innings, he was accused of obstructing the field while Sachin was taking a run and ultimately was run out.

Players have spoken about facing the music of Akhtar's fast deliveries. He bowled a 161.3 Kmph(100.2 miles per hour) delivery to England's Nick Knight in an ODI during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Recently, Akhtar decided to get a first-hand experience of facing an 100mph delivery.

In a video post on Twitter, with the caption "Tap to see what happens when the speed gets to 100 #RawalpindiExpress, he shared his experience.

In the video, Akhtar can be seen telling an attendant of a bowling machine to increase the speed to 100 miles per hour. He then goes inside the net as the balls whizz past him. His reaction said it all as the balls went by.

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar's Amusing Reaction As He Experiences 100mph Delivery

Tap to see what happens when the speed gets to 100#RawalpindiExpress pic.twitter.com/r7EVfjd1JP — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 19, 2023

Recently, Akhtar put out a post on social media to wish Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific accident last month. "Thoughts & prayers with @RishabhPant17 who had a terrible accident in Dehradun. I hope he recovers soon mentally & physically from this. Lots of love." he tweeted.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sack Wrestling Body Chief, Say Athletes Over #MeToo. Wait, Says Minister