Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi Tweet Condolences For Victims Of Train Fire That Killed 65

Updated: 31 October 2019 15:00 IST

The train fire in Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan has reportedly claimed the lives of 65 people.

Authorities said that the train fire killed 65 people and left over 40 people injured. © AFP

Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to condole the tragic train fire in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan district that reportedly claimed the lives of 65 people. "Such a painful news about Tezgam train burning incident. My heart cries for everyone who lost their loved ones in this. May Allah give speedy recovery to all the people who are injured/burnt at any level." Shoaib Akhtar tweeted. "People responsible for this should be taken to task without leniency," he added.

Shahid Afridi also tweeted saying he prayed for the souls of those killed in the tragic accident. "May Allah bless the survivors. Amen," he added in his Tweet, which was in Urdu.

The Tezgam is one of Pakistan's oldest and most popular train services, which runs between the southern port city of Karachi to the garrison city of Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad.

The fire was reportedly caused due to a gas cylinder explosion that happened while some passengers were cooking breakfast.

Many of the passengers were religious pilgrims travelling to a congregation in the eastern city of Lahore.

Firefighters later rushed to the scene near Rahim Yar Khan district, which is a rural area of Pakistan's central Punjab province, extinguishing the blaze. Rescue workers and the army could also be seen, as bodies were carried away covered in white sheets.

"Deeply saddened by the terrible tragedy... My condolences go to the victim's families & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted after the accident.

(With AFP inputs)

