Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday announced that he has disassociated himself from his biopic 'Rawalpindi Express - Running against the odds'. In July last year, Akhtar had unveiled the motion poster of the movie that was set to release on November 13 in 2023. However, in his latest social media post, the former Pakistan pacer has informed that he has "cut ties" with the makers of the film. Meanwhile, Akhtar also warned the makers of "severe legal action" if they continue to make his biography film and use his name or life story events in any way.

"Very sadly, I would like to inform all of you that after careful consideration of months, I have decided to disassociate myself from the film "Rawalpindi Express" and its makers by terminating the agreement through my management and legal team, said Akhtar in a tweet.

"Definitely, it was a dream project, and I tried a lot to prevent and stay in the boat, but unfortunately, things were not going well. Failure to resolve disagreements amicably and constant contractual violations finally resulted in us to cut ties with them. Therefore, I have left the project after complying all legal protocols of revoking the rights to the story of my life. Severe action will be taken if the makers continue to make biography film and use my name or life story events in any way," he added.

The former Pakistan cricket team pacer played 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is taking 178, 247 and 19 wickets in the three formats respectively. However, more than the number of his wickets, it was his speed that terrified batters. He holds the record of the fastest recorded delivery in cricket.

