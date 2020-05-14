Shoaib Akhtar , former Pakistan fast-bowler, posted a video of himself bowling with sheer pace and troubling batsmen in response to a tweet by the International Cricket Council (ICC), where the top body trolled him for his comments on getting Australia's star batsman Steve Smith out in just four deliveries even now. "Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted. Akhtar also blamed the ICC for throwing "neutrality out of the window." The 44-year-old former pacer replied to ICC's attempt to troll him and wrote "A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there :)."

Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos pic.twitter.com/eYID4ZXTvT — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 13, 2020

The ICC had posted a series of images to subtly troll Shoaib Akhtar after the former Pakistan pacer, in his tweet, said that even now, he can get Steve Smith out on the fourth delivery after three "hurting bouncers".

The 44-year-old Akhtar has garnered reputation of making controversial statements either on his YouTube channel or on social media.

Akhtar's suggestion for an India-Pakistan charity match to raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic was turned down by former Indian players.

Kapil Dev, in response to Akhtar's suggestion, had said that it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match.

Akhtar's recent comments on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saw him getting into legal trouble as PCB's legal counsel filed a defamation case against the former pacer.

Akhtar, while criticising Umar Akmal's 3-year ban, had called PCB's legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi inept.

On Wednesday, Shoaib Akhtar responded to the defamation notice sent to him by the Cricket Board's legal counsel Tafazzul Rizvi, calling it "legally defective, merit-less and misconceived".