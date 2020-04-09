Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Cricket Match Not Worth Risking Lives": Kapil Dev Snubs Shoaib Akhtar's Idea Of India-Pak Series

Updated: 09 April 2020 14:57 IST

Kapil Dev said the focus, at the moment, should only be on saving lives and taking care of the poor.

"Cricket Match Not Worth Risking Lives": Kapil Dev Snubs Shoaib Akhtars Idea Of India-Pak Series
Kapil Dev feels proud that his country is in a position help other nations. © AFP

The legendary Kapil Dev on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtar's idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying "India doesn't need the money" and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match. Speaking to PTI, Akhtar on Wednesday proposed a closed-door series to jointly raise funds to fight the deadly virus both in India and Pakistan. Dev said the proposal is not feasible. "He is entitled to his opinion but we don't need to raise the money. We have enough. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis. I am still seeing a lot of blame game on television from the politicians and that needs to stop," Dev told PTI.

"Anyway, the BCCI has donated a hefty amount (Rs 51 crore) for the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It doesn't need to raise funds. "The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don't need to," said the World Cup-winning former captain.

Dev said cricket should not even matter for at least the next six months. "It is just not worth the risk. And how much money can you make from three games? In my view, you can't even think of cricket for the next five to six months," he said.

Dev said the focus, at the moment, should only be on saving lives and taking care of the poor who are struggling to make ends meet in a lockdown situation. "Cricket will resume when things get normal. The game can't be bigger than the country. The pressing issue is to look after the poor, the hospital workers, the police and all other people who are on the frontline of this war," said the 61-year-old.

As an Indian, Dev feels proud that his country is in a position help other nations including the United States. President Donald Trump has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping the United States with the supply of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug being touted as a potential cure for COVID-19 patients.

"Helping others is in our culture and I feel proud about that. We should not seek credit after helping others. We should strive to become a nation which gives more and more rather than taking from others," he said. Like everyone else, Dev is at home and practising social distancing.

Asked how he views the current situation, he said: "Nelson Mandela stayed in a tiny cell for 27 years. Compared to that, we are in a privileged position (that we just have to stay at home for sometime)." "There is nothing bigger than life at the moment and that is what we need to save."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kapil Dev Shoaib Akhtar Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kapil Dev did not agree with Shoaib Akhtar's idea of India-Pak ODI series
  • He said cricket should not even matter for at least the next six months
  • Like others, Kapil Dev is at home and practising social distancing
Related Articles
"I Know We Will Win This Batte": Kapil Dev On Coronavirus Crisis
"I Know We Will Win This Batte": Kapil Dev On Coronavirus Crisis
Virat Kohlis Reflexes Have Slowed, Needs To Practice More: Kapil Dev On Batting Failure In New Zealand
Virat Kohli's Reflexes Have Slowed, Needs To Practice More: Kapil Dev On Batting Failure In New Zealand
"He Is On His Last Leg": Kapil Dev On MS Dhoni Playing T20 World Cup
"He Is On His Last Leg": Kapil Dev On MS Dhoni Playing T20 World Cup
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
"No Right To Fight": Kapil Dev On "Horrible" U-19 World Cup Final Scuffle
"No Right To Fight": Kapil Dev On "Horrible" U-19 World Cup Final Scuffle
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.