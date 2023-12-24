Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of discrimination for allegedly ignoring his bowling records against Australia in Test cricket. Kaneria took to social media to share a graphic showing statistics of highest wicket-takers for Pakistan in Australia and despite taking 24 wickets in 5 matches, his name did not feature in the list. “Just look at the audacity of Pakistan Cricket Board. I took 24 wickets in 5 matches in Australia but they removed my name from the list. The living example of sheer discrimination against me,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, An audit report by the Pakistan Auditor General's office has shown the PCB has been suffering revenue losses in millions of rupees from its Pakistan Super League due to the financial sharing model with the six franchises and other anomalies.

The audit report details which have surfaced in the Pakistani media indicate that the PCB went out of its way to give the impression that all was well with the PSL as a financial brand.

The AG's report has expressed its concerns over the financial model and matters off the PSL and also recommended a thorough investigation into these matters.

The Audit Report states that contrary to the general impression the board has been taking losses from the PSL after it tinkered with the financial model of the league.

The losses have come about because of the changed profit-sharing arrangement related to the central pool of revenue generated by the PSL.

The audit report notes that the PCB incurred a substantial loss of 1,637,977 million rupees due to an increase in the share of PSL franchises in the central pool.

The interesting part is that under a 10-year agreement signed between the PCB and the franchises any amendments could only have been made after completion of 10-years in 2025.

The AG's report notes that the PCB suffered losses starting from the fifth edition of the league where franchises share in media rights were increased to 80%, leaving just 20% for the board.

