Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh has switched his domestic team from Chhattisgarh to Pondicherry ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. According to a report by The Times of India, Shashank has accused the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) of not supporting him during a difficult phase of his career and later dropping him from the squad without providing any proper explanation. Shashank, who earned widespread praise for his impressive performances in the IPL, revealed that he has obtained a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from CSCS and is set to represent Pondicherry from the upcoming season.

The all-rounder said he was sidelined for some time due to shoulder and finger injuries. However, even after recovering, he was not included in the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. He further alleged that he was also left out of the squad that travelled to Bengaluru for a pre-season training camp.

"Yes, I'm quitting Chhattisgarh. I've taken the NOC from CSCS and am moving to Pondicherry from the 2026-27 season. I suffered serious shoulder and finger injuries last season, but the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh didn't support me at all during that phase," Shashank told The Times of India.

"After the season, my name was not included in the list of players for the Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League 2026. It was also missing from the Chhattisgarh squad that travelled to Bengaluru for a pre-season camp. I asked why I had been left out, but there was no response," he added.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who impressed with his all-round performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claimed that the Chhattisgarh board had accused him of prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket.

"I was told that I only wanted to play in the IPL and not for Chhattisgarh in domestic cricket. The reality is that just last year, I was adjudged India's best white-ball all-rounder by the BCCI when I received the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions for the 2023-24 season," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'