Shane Warne , the former Australian leg-spinner. has been sharing clips from his career on his social media accounts. In his latest Twitter post, Shane Warne shared a video of him dismissing Nasser Hussain 13 times while playing against each other from 1993 to 2002. Nasser Hussain, the former England captain looked clueless against Shane Warne in the video shared by the leg-spinner on Twitter. Shane Warne in his tweet wrote, "Rob, you legend !!!!! I'm sure @nassercricket enjoyed this and @robkey612 too".

Nasser Hussain retired from international cricket back in 2004. He played his final Test match against New Zealand at Lord's on May 20, 2004. During his career, Hussain featured in 96 Test matches and scored 5764 runs and with an average of 36.48. In One-day Internationals, Nasser Hussain played 88 games and scored 2332 runs with an average of 30.29.

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners during that era. Warne went on to play 145 Test matches for his country and took a staggering 708 wickets in Test cricket with an economy rate of 2.65. In white-ball cricket, Warne played 194 ODI's and scalped 293 wickets with an economy rate of 4.25.

Warne also played an instrumental role in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. As skipper of the Rajasthan Royals, Warne led them to victory in the very first edition of the IPL. Back in 2006, many believed that Rajasthan Royals were the biggest underdogs in the tournament but Warne led them to victory.

The former Aussie leg-spinner played his final IPL match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. During his IPL career, Warne scalped 57 wickets in 55 games with an economy rate of 7.27.