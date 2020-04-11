Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni "Once In A Generation Player", Don't Push Him Into Early Retirement: Nasser Hussain

Updated: 11 April 2020 15:36 IST

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that those doubting MS Dhoni should be careful because once he is gone, there is no getting him back.

MS Dhoni "Once In A Generation Player", Dont Push Him Into Early Retirement: Nasser Hussain
MS Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July. © AFP

The doubting thomases "should be careful" about what they wish for as there is no second coming for a once-in-a-generation player like MS Dhoni if people "push him into retirement", former England captain Nasser Hussain said on Saturday. Hussain, one of the most respected voices in world cricket feels that the soon-to-be 39 year old former India captain still has a lot to offer in Indian cricket. 

"Once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game, appreciating while around, because they are once-in-a-generation cricketer and don't push him into retirement too early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end the selectors select and players turn up when asked to," 52-year-old Hussain told Star Sports on its new show 'Cricket Connected'. 

Dhoni last played for India in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July. 

Since then he hasn't played any competitive cricket with former legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev making it clear that it's getting increasingly difficult for the Jharkhand dasher to make an international return after such prolonged sabbatical. 

But Hussain, who led England from 1999-2003, feels otherwise. 

"Is MS Dhoni still good enough to get in the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think MS Dhoni has a huge amount to offer for Indian cricket," he said. 

However one of England's shrewdest captains admitted that Dhoni did err on a couple of occasions during World Cup where he couldn't force the pace of the innings. 

While Hussain's comments didn't specify which match he was talking about but it is in all likelihood the games against West Indies and England where he failed to force the pace of the Indian innings. 

"Yes, its been one or two occasions where he (MSD) got it wrong in run chases, there was a World Cup game in England where he sort of blocked at the end for some unknown reason, but in general MS Dhoni is still a really good talent and be careful what you wish for," elaborated Hussain. 

The show will aired at 7 PM on Saturday night.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Nasser Hussain Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nasser Hussain said don't MS Dhoni into retirement too early
  • Hussain feels MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket
  • MS Dhoni last played for India during WC semi-final against New Zealand
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Spends "Lawn Time" At Home Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown
MS Dhoni Spends "Lawn Time" At Home Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown
MS Dhoni "Has Lost Touch", Cant Play PubG That Well Now, Reveals Deepak Chahar
MS Dhoni "Has Lost Touch", Can't Play PubG That Well Now, Reveals Deepak Chahar
"Caught Sri Lanka Off Guard": Sachin Tendulkars Advice To MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Final
"Caught Sri Lanka Off Guard": Sachin Tendulkar's Advice To MS Dhoni In 2011 World Cup Final
On This Day: MS Dhoni Scored His First International Century In 2005
On This Day: MS Dhoni Scored His First International Century In 2005
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
"Chalo Dinner Time": Anushka Sharma Hilariously Gatecrashes Virat Kohli-Kevin Pietersen Live Chat
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.