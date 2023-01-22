Pakistan interim chief selector Shahid Afridi spoke against the appointment of Shan Masood as the vice-captain of the ODI team for their recently-concluded series against New Zealand. Pakistan announced a 16-member squad for the three-match home series against the Blackcaps that took place in January this year. Masood, who missed ODI cricket for more than three years, got a chance to play against New Zealand in the third ODI, however, this time his inclusion was not only as a player but also as the deputy to Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

In a recent interview, Afridi revealed that Masood was not under consideration by either him or Babar in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. He added that the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman should have consulted him and captain Babar before naming Masood as vice-captain.

"Shan Masood should not have been named as vice-captain of the ODI squad. Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have taken captain or chief selector under confidence; he was neither under consideration by me nor by Babar Azam for the first two ODIs against New Zealand," said Afridi as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"Shan Masood cannot be named as captain or vice-captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team based on his performances for Derbyshire," he added.

Pakistan lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-1 despite getting an early lead in the series. The hosts won the first game by 6 wickets, before losing the second game by 79 runs. In the series decider, Pakistan suffered a 2-wicket loss. All the matches took place at the National Stadium, Karachi.

