What was almost unthinkable till a few days, looks like a possibility now. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team are only one loss away from being clean-sweeped at home by New Zealand. For the fist time in 18 series (the duration of which spanned 12 years) India have lost a Test series at home. India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins has come to an end - the longest such sequence for any team.

New Zealand now lead the three-match Test series India by 2-0 and the final game will be played in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium on November 1

"For any visiting team, to win a Test series in India is a dream, and New Zealand have played really well to make it happen. Such results can only be achieved with good, all-round team efforts. Special mention to Santner for his standout performance, picking up 13 wickets. Congratulations to New Zealand on this phenomenal achievement!" Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

As in the first match, India's batters failed to live up to expectations except for a few good knocks.

Having come to the match with 1-0 lead, Kiwis succeeded in keeping up the momentum.

In the final session of Day 3 as were playing to stave off defeat, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were on the crease and made a crucial partnership of 33 runs. But it was Mitchell Santner who dismissed Ashwin to inch closer to a memorable win.

Akash Deep replaced Ashwin and tried to hit a few boundaries along with Jadeja and seal a miracle win but again the Kiwis' lethal bowling attack took control of the game. Ajaz Patel removed Akash in the 59th over.

With just one wicket away to win the game, Tom Latham used the Kiwi spinners to end the match on Day 3 itself. However, with nothing to lose, Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah kept hitting over the boundaries.

In the 61st over, Ajaz picked the final wicket of the game and helped New Zealand bag historic 113-run win. The Kiwi spinner removed Jadeja when the India all-rounder went for a big shot. Tim Southee present on the long-on calmly took the catch and finished the game.

It was Santner who shined in the Pune Test as he picked 13 wickets in the second match of the series. Santner led the Kiwi bowling attack in the second inning as he picked up six wickets and gave 104 runs in his 29-over spell. Ajaz bagged two crucial wickets, While Glenn Phillips picked one.

India were reeling at 178/7 at Tea with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten with scores of 9(10) and 4(13), respectively.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill sought to structure India's 359-run chase against the Kiwis with some sensible strokes. But Mitchell Santner haunted India's batters with his sheer accuracy to take New Zealand closer to victory.

Gill (23) walked back pretty early in the session and Jaiswal (77) edged one to Daryl Mitchell. Washington Sundar was promoted up in the order to join stalwart Virat Kohli at the crease.

The duo adopted a defensive approach, which allowed New Zealand bowlers to keep the flow of play in check. Mitchell Santner trapped Kohli (17) in front of the stumps with an arm ball and Rishabh Pant ran himself out to further increase India's woes.

Sarfaraz Khan failed to deal with a ball that spun away from his bat and crashed into the stumps. Sundar was forced to return to the dressing room after Will Young took a sharp catch.

On the opening hour of Day 3, Ravindra Jadeja was the architect behind New Zealand's downfall, making short work of their tail end.

After restricting the Kiwis to 255, Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma arrived on the field loaded with ammunition. Mitchell Santner turned up the ante after Tim Southee and William O'Rourke lost their attacking edge with the new ball. Santner entered the fray and made an impact. Rohit tried to have a go against Santner but failed in his exploits.

He took a step forward while trying to negate Santner's delivery but ended up edging the ball straight to Will Young.

With ANI inputs