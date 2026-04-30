Former Bangladesh cricket team skipper Shakib Al Hasan called the decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 a 'blunder'. Bangladesh requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their group stage matches from India citing 'security concerns'. However, the global cricket governing body made it clear that no changes will be made to the tournament fixture. As a result, the Bangladesh government decided to completely boycott the competition and Scotland was included as their replacement. Shakib said that a country like Bangladesh not playing in the World Cup was a big loss.

"I think it was a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we, as a country, love to see our players in the World Cup. We are a cricket-loving country. A country like Bangladesh not taking part in the World Cup is such a big miss. It was a blunder from the government side that they took the decision to not participate," he told RevSportz.

Despite Bangladesh players missing the chance to represent the country at the big stage in the recently concluded World Cup, Shakib remains optimistic about the future of the sport in the country, as he feels that many young players are making waves with their performance.

"I think the team is playing really well at this moment. They just beat New Zealand. They won the first T20 against New Zealand. So they are good teams. Previously, it used to be individuals. Now it's more about the team. And I think that's the better way to go forward," he said.

"I don't know how to suggest names, but most players are promising, and they are doing really well. There are some experienced players with the new generation coming up. I think we have a good future," he added.

Speaking about the upcoming EUT20 Belgium tournament, Shakib said, "It is always a great opportunity when you play a franchise league where some of the big names of the game are present. The younger players can learn a great deal from them. So I think it will be a great experience for the younger generation and new players."

(With IANS inputs)

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