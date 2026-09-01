Pakistan cricket is being bashed after a recent decision to change almost half of the squad mid-series following two losses against England. Ahead of the third and final Test against England, the side replaced seven players and released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. The changes come after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat in the second Test, allowing England to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The changes, that too with one match remaining in the series, have received negative responses all around.

"Not sure what is the logic or reasoning behind this decision!" Afridi wrote on social media, as quoted by BBC. "Even the replacements make no sense. T20 players have been included for a Test match in England? What is this thinking and approach? Why has the coach been axed after five Test matches? This is the most shocking decision ever by a selection committee which includes so many experienced selectors."

Pakistan's former foreign head coach Mickey Arthur described the decision as ridiculous.

"Absolutely ridiculous decision by the PCB. This is the reason they are in the mess they are because they constantly chop and change players, coaches and selectors and there is no stability! Planning, stability and structure lead to consistent performance," Arthur wrote on social media.

Former Pakistan captain and batting great Javed Miandad said he was shocked by the decision and felt sorry for the players sent back home and even those sent to England.

"The players sent back, it is now a mental scar for them and a blot on their career, while the players who are replacements will be under so much mental pressure in the one Test remaining in the series," Miandad said on Tuesday.

He said he had witnessed some turbulent times in his career in Pakistan cricket, including players' revolts, fixing allegations and bad defeats, but never had any board reacted in such a manner.

Former captain Rashid Latif said Babar Azam should have resigned as skipper when the Board decided to take such a decision.

"There is a difference between a captain and a leader, and Babar has just stood by and left his players stranded," Latif said.

Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan's white-ball coaching set-up as head coach and bowling coach respectively, have also joined the Test coaching staff, the report added.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq offered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to make major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff during the ongoing tour of England, according to Cricinfo.

According to the report, the PCB is yet to accept Misbah's resignation. He has also decided to step down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

With agency inputs

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