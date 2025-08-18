Former Pakistan cricket team spinner Danish Kaneria supported Irfan Pathan after he revealed details about a heated exchange with Shahid Afridi. In a recent interview, Pathan recalled how he got into a war of words with the former Pakistan captain and said that Afridi sometimes made personal comments. Kaneria took to social media to blast Afridi as well and say that 'cass and decency clearly aren't his strengths'. He went on to claim that Afridi resorted to personal attacks with mentions of family and even religion.

“Irfan bhai, you're absolutely right. He always resorts to personal attacks, be it on someone's family or their religion. Class and decency clearly aren't his strengths," Kaneria posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Pathan narrated a rather intriguing incident on a flight during the 2006 Tour where he left an irritating Afridi stunned.

"During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me, 'How are you kid?'" Pathan said on Lallantop.

"I thought since when did you become my father. He behaved like a child. I was neither talking to him nor saying anything. After this Afridi said some bad things to me. His seat was near mine.

Pathan then said something at Afridi's direction that completely shut him up.

"Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat of different animals are available. After this I asked whether dog meat is available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and said, 'Hey Irfan why are you saying this?"

"He (Afridi) has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for so long," Pathan replied.

"After this Afridi could not say anything. If he said anything I would have said look he is barking more. After this he remained quiet for the entire flight. He understood from this incident that he would not be able to fight me verbally. That is why he never said anything to me again."