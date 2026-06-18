Indian women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma says greater mind control has been the key to her revival from a recent poor run and credited vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for helping her stay calm at the crease during the ongoing T20 World Cup in Leeds. Chasing their maiden women's T20 World Cup title, India have made a robust start with a 64-run victory over arch rivals Pakistan and a 95-run hammering of the Netherlands to top Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate of 3.975.

Against the Dutch side on Wednesday, Shafali made a 38-ball 55 to announce a welcome return to form. She and Mandhana combined to put on a 115-run stand in India's massive total of 209/5 against the Netherlands.

"We could not get the partnerships against England (in bilateral series) earlier. But we were talking a lot, helping each other on how we can build more partnerships," Shafali said referring to a bilateral assignment before the World Cup.

"We played very well in the last match and after that I worked a lot in the nets. I tried to play along the ground, tried to control myself mentally, and we had a very good partnership," she added.

The hard-hitting opener said she does not need to give a lot of inputs to Mandhana while batting.

"I do not have to say much, she is very matured. But she keeps telling me -- because I feel like hitting a six every time -- she is the one who always tells me to stay calm, that you will get the ball and you have to play along the ground," Shafali said.

"The good thing is that the bowlers whom I cannot hit, she hits, and she has the best seat to tell me what I am doing wrong. And then I have the best seat to tell her that this bowler can take on.

"We both know who has to take the strike when an off-spinner or a left-arm spinner comes on. We have played together for several years and know who has to be given the strike," she added.

India will face South Africa on Sunday at Manchester in their third group A match and Shafali said the team is ready for the tougher challenges.

"As a batting group, we are all in good touch and we all know how crucial the match against South Africa will be for us," Shafali said.

"Talking about the bowlers, Shree (Charani) bowled really well today taking four wickets (4-0-19-4) and she is a very crucial bowler for us. When we came here to play against England in T20Is (in 2025) she was the Player of the Series and we all know what she can do.

"Deepti (Sharma) also took a fifer in the last match, so we all are ready," she added.

The Indian opener did not have much to share on Shreyanka Patil, who hobbled off the pitch after twisting her ankle.

"She went for a scan and BCCI's medical team is taking care of her," Shafali said.

Shafali, who had produced an all-round show in Women's ODI World Cup final last year against the Proteas, said she would want to replicate that.

"I would love to be that again, (the) Player of the Match, but every day is different. I will definitely take the confidence from becoming the Player of the Match in the final," she said.

"I know their bowlers, I have played a lot with Marizanne Kapp and I know how to react to her so we all are ready," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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