The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to the ongoing construction work in Karachi National Stadium for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. According to the initial schedule of the series, the first Test was scheduled in Rawalpindi on August 21, and the second Test was to be played in Karachi between August 30 and September 3. PCB had already barred the spectators from the second Test in Karachi due to the ongoing renovations in the National Stadium for next year's Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan.

However, the construction experts advised PCB that the construction could continue during the playing hours. As a result, players could get distracted and disturbed due to the noise and dust produced during the construction work.

"Due to the deployment of heavy construction equipment and the need to adhere to tight redevelopment schedules for the National Bank Stadium, which is being prepared for next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board, has decided to move the second ICC World Test Championship fixture to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers," PCB said in a statement on Sunday.

"Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media. Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi," the statement added.

Karachi is also set to host the second Test between Pakistan and England from October 15 to 19. While speaking on the subject, PCB said, "At this stage, we will not like to speculate on the hosting of the second Test in Karachi from 15-19 October and will continue to work closely with the architects and construction experts on the safe and secure hosting of the match, while keeping the England and Wales Cricket Board updated."

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

