Scotland vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score: Scotland host a second string Australia in the first T20I of a three-match series in Edinburgh. Australia are looking to maintain their unbeaten record against Scotland in their first ever T20I bilateral. All three matches will be played at the Grange. Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott and Riley Meredith will have the opportunity to shine with veterans Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood rested. Scotland, on the other hand, will rely on their star trio of captain Richie Berrington, Michael Leask and George Munsey (Live Scorecard)
Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal.