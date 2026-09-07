Former Pakistan cricket team spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said that he would like to take a coaching role with the national team, but is 'scared of working' for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He went to claim that he is afraid of the lack of respect and job security that may come with the role. Ahmed has previously worked with the PCB in multiple roles and has even served as a spin-bowling coach for Bangladesh. The comments came after the PCB decided to sack coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul after the national team lost two back-to-back Test matches in the ongoing series against England.

“I would love to do that for my country, of course," Ahmed said on the BBC Stumped Podcast.

“Especially at this time. Obviously, I need only one thing. Sometimes you get scared of working for your own country when the people don't respect you and they sack you because of a decisions here and there… When you see those things, people getting sacked on a tour, you get worried and scared," he added.

The ex-Pakistan star went on to say that he was hurt as a cricketer when Sarfaraz and Gul were sacked midway into the series.

He added that PCB could have shown the courtesy of waiting till the end of the ongoing tour.

“I think those are the things that, if you can get that sorted, I think every Pakistani cricketer who is coaching, not only myself, they'd love to serve the country. This is the best time for me challenge and bring those players to their best, make them confident about international cricket and make a unit that can actually challenge opposition teams," Mushtaq concluded.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke took over red-ball coaching responsibilities, while former captain Misbah-ul-Haq offered his resignation from the selection panel and even left the batting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

(With agency inputs)

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