Sanju Samson stamped his authority on the Wankhede once again. Carrying the weight of the Chennai Super Kings on his shoulders, Samson finished the innings with a towering six to bring up his second unbeaten century of the season and the fifth of his IPL career. Just two weeks after a ton against Delhi, Samson returned to a ground he clearly loves to deliver another masterclass. "Chetta from Chennai" was the star of the show. With the Yellow Brigade down in the dumps and wickets falling at the other end, Samson stood tall as the anchor against Mumbai.

While he began the innings striking above 200, he finished with a calculated 101 not out off 54 balls (strike rate 187), a knock laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes.

After the end of CSK's innings, which concluded with Samson registering his 2nd century of the season on the final, MI captain Hardik Pandya, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav came to congratulate their India teammate on the milestone.

Bumrah shook hands with Samson while Hardik gave him a pat on his shoulder. Suryakumar also greeted him with a hug.

After the innings ended, everyone from the Mumbai dugout. Hardik, Surya, Bumrah, Gaikwad and Dube, congratulated Sanju with a smile on their faces.



Literally, every player who has played with Sanju wants him to succeed. This shows what a gem of a person Sanju Samson is. pic.twitter.com/JEl7mqUkJk — Selfless (@SelflessCricket) April 23, 2026

The foundation was laid early; his half-century came off just 26 balls-his 27th in the IPL-packed with clean hitting and sharp placement. The innings echoed his recent World Cup heroics, specifically his 89 off 46 in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad that earned him the Player of the Series award.

Commentator Aakash Chopra pointed out a subtle technical shift, noting that Samson is playing deeper in the crease and picking his moments with newfound maturity. His premeditated scoop off a 138 km/h delivery from Bumrah was the highlight of the night, while Mohammad Kaif highlighted his absolute control in the square region.

By the 11th over, Chennai were in trouble with four top-order batters back in the pavilion. Yet, Samson carried the side almost single-handedly to a total of 207.

His unbeaten 101 now pushes him to third in the Orange Cap race with 283 runs in 7 matches, boasting a strike rate of 176. When the next highest scorer is the captain at 22, the numbers tell the story: this was Sanju Samson's night.

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