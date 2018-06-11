Sanju Samson Fails Yo-Yo Test, Out Of India A's England Tour

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was dropped from the India 'A' squad for the tour of England after he failed the Yo-Yo test. According to a report published in the Mumbai Mirror on Monday, Sanju Samson's score in the Yo-Yo test was below the prescribed 16.1 mark. His replacement has not been named yet. The Shreyas Iyer -led India A have left for London on Sunday but Sanju Samson was left behind due to the low score in Yo-Yo test.

Samson was part of the India 'A' squad which will take part in a triangular series involving hosts England Lions with the third team being West Indies 'A'. The India 'A' tour of England will begin with an ODI tri-series against England Lions and West Indies A, from June 22.

India 'A' will also play a four-day Test against England A from July 16 to 19 at Worcester apart from a couple of three-day games against county sides.

Samson had a terrific Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the youngster scored 441 runs at an average of 31.50, including three half-centuries.

He also took five catches in the tournament.

In his 81-match IPL career, the Kerala batsman scored 1867 runs at an average of 26.67, including 10 fifties and one century. He has 39 catches and 3 stumping to his name.