Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has sent a loud and clear message to the management with his brilliant knock. Samson is currently playing in the Kerala Cricket League for the Kochi Blue Tigers and is delivering back-to-back good performances. On Sunday, the tigers were up against Alleppey Ripples, where Samson once again grabbed everyone's attention with his 83-run knock off just 41 balls. Chasing a target of 177, the Blue Tigers registered a convincing win with Samson playing a pivotal role.

During his 83-run knock, Samson hammered nine sixes and two boundaries. However, one of sixes stole the show as it was a no-look shot. The video of that shot went viral on social media and the fans were left utterly stunned.

Sanju Samson's sixes resound like thunder across the Greenfield International Stadium ⚡️#KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/liOQ6b5ftF — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 31, 2025

It was the fourth consecutive fifty-plus score for Samson. In the previous three, he had scored 121 off 51, 89 off 46, and 62 off 37. However, it also has to be noted that Samson is doing well in the shortest format as an opening batter, a role he might not get in the Indian team even if he continues going strong in the KCL 2025.

With Shubman Gill returning to the team in the shortest format, that too as the vice-captain, he is expected to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, the world no. 1 T20I batter in ICC rankings, in the playing XI. Experts see a role in the lower middle-order for Samson but it isn't the spot where the wicket-keeper batter does as well as he does while opening for the team.

While Samson is already a part of India's squad for the Asia Cup, his selection in the playing XI would depend a lot on skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir. With consecutive solid shows in the KCL, Samson has sent a clear message to both Suryakumar and Gambhir.

(With ANI Inputs)