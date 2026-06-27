Rohit Sharma has been selected for India's ODI series against England starting next month. But will he be persisted with for the 2027 World Cup? Young contenders like Yashasvi Jaiswal are breathing down his neck. It's still over a year until the 2027 World Cup, which will happen sometime in October. Will Rohit be able to maintain form and fitness till then? Former India star Sanjay Manjrekar had an interesting reply. "Do you see him in the 2027 World Cup," an anchor asked Sanjay Manjrekar.

"I mean this will become controversial. But I think I should not care; I have not cared for all these years. We are in mid-2026, and that World Cup is in late 2027. I think India have options. Virat Kohli, with his sheer fitness, is making a strong case. But what happens here is when we select, we are thinking Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. We should think about what is best for Indian cricket," Sanjay Manjrekar said on Sony Sports.

"Opening in 50 overs is fun. It is a rehabilitation programme. That, I think, you should give to a player who is in his prime and has got another 5-10 years. If you are thinking only about Rohit Sharma, it's not right. You have to think about Indian cricket, the future of Indian cricket. In that space, I don't think Rohit Sharma would be my choice in the squad."

The ODI squad sees the return of senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli is back after missing the Afghanistan series due to a hamstring injury. Bumrah will lead a pace attack that includes Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Gurnoor Brar. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are named as the wicketkeeping options. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar will handle the spin.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar said the tour is an exciting chance for India's next generation to shine alongside established players.

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