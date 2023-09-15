Indian cricket team star Suryakumar Yadav has been an extremely divisive topic when it comes to cricket fans and experts off late. While a majority believes that he deserved a chance in white-ball tournaments for India due to his wide array of shots and explosive batting style, there are few who believe that he is suited only to the T20 format. England cricket team star Joe Root weighed in the topic and praised Surya for his consistency in playing an aggressive brand of cricket and scoring runs at a ‘frightening' rate.

“SKY's consistency is frightening. How he's managed to score so many hundreds in a short space of time, especially in the position in the order that he bats and how quickly he's done it. It's been remarkable really. And he's so difficult to bowl at because he hits it in such unusual areas. Any young kid who watches him would want to go and replicate it. It looks so much fun to do and to play,” Root said.

Root also said that Suryakumar has already established himself as a proper T20 cricketer but in order to achieve a legacy like Kevin Pietersen or Sachin Tendulkar, he will have to become an inspiration for young cricketers.

“But he's very smart about how he does it as well. He picks the ball well, he picks his gaps and he executes extremely well. He's made himself into a wonderful T20 player. But guys like ABD, and Kevin Pietersen, inspire generations and they inspire young players too. For Virat, Sachin was a massive inspiration for him. That's one of the greatest things in this sport at this level. You inspire young children to pick up a bat and a ball and want to go and do great things in the game. Same thing SKY is doing. A lot of youngsters are looking up to him and doing something different just like him,” he added. I