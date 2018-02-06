 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Salman Butt, Disgraced Ex-Pakistan Captain, To Play In Dhaka Premier League

Updated: 06 February 2018 12:27 IST

Butt has committed to a full season for local giants Mohammedan Sporting Club, a club captained by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Salman Butt, Disgraced Ex-Pakistan Captain, To Play In Dhaka Premier League
Salman Butt is expected to make his debut against Brothers Union on Wednesday. © PTI

The disgraced former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has arrived in Bangladesh to play his first full-fledged competition outside his homeland since serving a five-year ban for spot fixing, an official said Tuesday. He was cleared by the Pakistan Cricket Board to play in the latest edition of the Dhaka Premier League, a popular Bangladesh club franchise which runs until March 20. Butt has committed to a full season for local giants Mohammedan Sporting Club, a club captained by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The former Pakistan skipper is expected to make his debut against Brothers Union on Wednesday.

Mohammedan official Wasim Khan said the club was looking for a left-handed opener and Butt "easily fit" the profile, adding they were not concerned about his past.

"It happened long, long ago. He already served out his ban," he said.

"We don't think it should be an issue now. We have seen him scoring runs and that is important to us."

Butt was captain of Pakistan when fast bowlers Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir delivered deliberate no-balls during a Test match against England at Lord's in August 2010.

The trio admitted to working with a bookmaker and served time in prison in England before being suspended for a minimum five years by the International Cricket Council.

The ban ended on September 1, 2015.

Amir has since returned to international cricket but Butt and Asif's careers were limited to Pakistan's domestic competition.

Butt was allowed to play two matches in a Twenty20 competition in the United Arab Emirates in January -- one controversial match in that event is under investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit -- before being cleared to play in Bangladesh.

Dhaka Premier League is a 50-over tournament featuring many retired international players including Pakistan's Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi, Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga and Sanath Jayasuriya, India's Ajay Jadeja and England's Neil Fairbrother.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Salman Butt Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Salman Butt will play his first full-fledged competition outside Pakistan
  • PCB cleared Butt to play in the latest edition of Dhaka Premier League
  • Salman Butt is expected to make his debut vs Brothers Union
Related Articles
Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal Ask Pakistan Selectors To Learn From India
Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal Ask Pakistan Selectors To Learn From India
Mohammad Asif Accuses Pakistan Cricket Board Of Double Standards
Mohammad Asif Accuses Pakistan Cricket Board Of Double Standards
Salman Butt Complained About Cheating, Twitter Says Look Who
Salman Butt Complained About Cheating, Twitter Says Look Who's Talking
No PCB, ICC Restrictions on Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif: Shahryar Khan
No PCB, ICC Restrictions on Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif: Shahryar Khan
Mohammad Amir Relieved on Clearing Tough England Tour
Mohammad Amir Relieved on Clearing Tough England Tour
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.