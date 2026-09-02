Pakistan cricket is in terrible turmoil, and it's unprecedented even by their own standards. Following losses in two Tests in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad. Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah.

Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, who are part of Pakistan's white-ball coaching set-up as head coach and bowling coach respectively, have also joined the Test coaching staff, the report added.

A report in The Telegraph spoke to team insiders and claimed that to say the players were "shocked" would be an understatement. At around 5 pm on Monday, the Pakistan team members started receiving messages from friends and relatives enquiring about what was going on. They were taken aback. As it was a day off for them, they were either outside or relaxing at the hotel. One player felt that he had been made a scapegoat and at first thought it was fake news.

The PCB sought explanations from the selectors over the inclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.

According to Cricinfo, the notice was issued on Monday, the same day the board announced its decision to send home seven players and two coaches ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston.

The selection committee was asked to submit a written explanation within 24 hours, detailing the reasons behind Rizwan and Imam's selections and the process followed in making the decisions.

Earlier, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq offered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to make major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff during the ongoing tour of England, according to Cricinfo.

According to the report, the PCB is yet to accept Misbah's resignation. He has also decided to step down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

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