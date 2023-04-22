Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar called time on his international career in the year 2013. Despite that the player still has great fan-following across social media. For the unversed, Tendulkar still holds the record of scoring most international runs (34,357) and most international centuries (100). Of latest, what would have given the Sachin fans a moment to cherish was the debut of his son Arjun Tendulkar in the Indian Premier League, that too for Mumbai Indians -- the team that Sachin himself was part of during his playing days.

On Friday, Sachin gave his fans a golden opportunity to interact with him through a question and answer session on Twitter. "My #AskSachin debut here on Twitter. Bring on some interesting questions!" wrote the cricket legend before the fans flooded his account with questions.

What caught limelight among them was a question, "Has Arjun ever gotten you out?"

To this Sachin replied, "Yes, once at Lord's but don't remind Arjun!", leaving the netizens in splits.

Yes, once at Lord's but don't remind Arjun!https://t.co/Mm3Bf2ZL77 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2023

Arjun is a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter. While he has already bowled around five overs in the ongoing season so far and claimed a wicket, he is yet to get a batting opportunity at the mega event. His bowling speed ranges in the 120s.

Mumbai Indians had bought Arjun at the price of Rs 30 lakh at IPL 2022 auctions.

On the other hand, Sachin played 78 matches and scored 2334 runs at an average of 34.84. He hit one century and 13 half-centuries.

On Arjun Tenulkar's IPL debut, Sachin had shared a heart-warming message on Twitter.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back," first part of the tweet read.

"You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!," the ex-India opener added in the second part of his tweet.