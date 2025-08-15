Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami once again found himself in the headlines for the wrong reasons as he was attacked by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on social media. Jahan alleged that Shami did not want their daughter Ayra to be admitted to a good school. However, she revealed that their daughter secured a place in an international school. Jahan went on to call Shami a 'womaniser' and further alleged that the pacer prioritised the children of his girlfriends and gave them expensive gifts while completely ignoring Ayra and not paying for her school or education.

“The enemies did not want my daughter to get admission in a good school, but Allah foiled their plans, and she has secured admission to a very good international school," she posted on Instagram.

“The father of my daughter, despite being a billionaire, is playing with her life because of womanizing, while educating his mistress's children in elite schools. He spends lakhs on business class flights for some mistresses but claims he has no money for his own daughter's education," she added.

Earlier, Jahan said that Calcutta High Court directions to the Indian pacer to pay her and daughter a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance is a "victory" for her after "a long battle".

Calcutta High Court directed Shami to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance. Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

Jahan, a former model, married Mohammed Shami in 2014.

The couple had a daughter in 2015. Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence.

"I am thankful to God that I finally got victory after fighting such a long battle... Now I will be able to give my daughter a good education and maintain her life easily... If you see the life Shami leads, the status he maintains, his earnings, this amount is nothing in comparison to that... We had demanded Rs 10 lakhs from the court around seven years ago. Since then, Shami's income and inflation have both increased," Hasin Jahan said.

"The status with which he leads his life, my daughter and I also have the right to maintain the same status," she added.

Jahan's advocate Imtiaz Ahmed confirmed that Shami will be required to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance to Jahan and said there is a high chance the maintenance might be upgraded to Rs 6 lakh.

(With ANI inputs)