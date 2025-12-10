Virandeep Singh, the Malaysian batting all-rounder, has just carved his name into cricketing history. He has been shortlisted for the IPL 2026 mini-auction-a first for any player from an Associate nation this year. Listed at a base price of INR 30 lakh, Virandeep brings far more than just novelty-years of consistent performances and a growing reputation that now finally match the global stage he's stepping onto.

Who is Virandeep Singh?

Virandeep Singh has grown into one of Malaysia's most accomplished cricketers-a genuine all-rounder who now leads the national side. Born on March 23, 1999, in Kuala Lumpur, he bats right-handed, bowls slow left-arm orthodox, and carries a quiet confidence shaped by both his Malaysian upbringing and his Indian roots.

Youngest to represent Malaysia

Cricket found him early. He picked up the game in primary school and, by ten, was already training at the Royal Selangor Club. From there, the rise was quick: Malaysia U-16 at 13, U-19 at 14, and then made history at 15, when he became the youngest player to represent Malaysia at the international level. He made his T20I debut against Thailand, and a few years later, at just 20 years and 190 days, he became the youngest male cricketer to captain a T20I team.

Ahead of kohli- how?

He became the first male cricketer to score 3,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals-a rare all-round double-and holds the global record for most Player of the Match awards in T20Is, with 22, ahead of stars like Sikandar Raza and Virat Kohli.

By late 2025, his T20I tally stood at 3,115 runs in 108 matches at an average of 37.53, making him Malaysia's all-time leading run-scorer. His highest score remains an unbeaten 116 against Indonesia in 2023. With the ball, he has 108 T20I wickets to his name, including a standout 4 for 5 against Mongolia in 2024, delivered at a miserly economy rate of 5.72.

Virandeep in franchise cricket

He has turned out for the Chitwan Tigers in Nepal, earned deals with the Surrey Jaguars in Global T20 Canada and the Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, and has now thrown his hat into the IPL 2026 auction. He is the only associate-nation player on the final shortlist, entering with a base price of INR 30 lakh.

For Singh, the IPL isn't just a personal dream. He sees it as a chance to push Malaysian cricket into bigger conversations-a statement that talent from associate nations can compete at the highest level.