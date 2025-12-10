A Cricket Australia (CA) delegation is in Lahore to review security arrangements ahead of the team's three-match T20I series against Pakistan in January next year. The delegation includes an independent security advisor and an official of the Australian Cricketers' Association. Australia will tour Pakistan in early next year for a white-ball series, scheduled to be played in two phases. The first phase comprises a three-match T20I series in January. Though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet announced the venues and dates, it appears that all three games will be held in Lahore.

The delegation's programme includes visits to the Gaddafi Stadium and the LCCA Ground in Lahore, as well as the hotel where the Australian team will stay. They are also scheduled to meet PCB officials and government and security representatives.

Australia is set to tour Pakistan again in March next year for a three-match ODI series, but indications are that the series may be moved to another window ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Officials from the Australian High Commission have also met PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal interior minister, to discuss the tour. The meeting came after some Sri Lankan cricketers were instructed by their board to remain in Pakistan and complete a white-ball series last month.

Some Sri Lankan players had expressed a desire to return home after the first ODI in Rawalpindi, following a suicide bomb blast in Islamabad.

