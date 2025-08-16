Kolkata Knight Riders are open to including either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh in a possible trade deal with Rajasthan Royals for Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson. According to a report by Anandabazar Patrika, KKR will not be including both players if a trade deal materialises. There has been a lot of chatter over Samson leaving RR and KKR has emerged as a top destination. According to IPL rules, the trade moves can happen in two ways - an all-cash move or player exchanges with the remaining baance getting adjusted with cash.

The value for Samson is Rs 18 crore while the values of Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep are Rs 3 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. As a result, if KKR include one of them in the trade, they will have to pay a substantial sum to RR.

The other team in contention for Sanju is Chennai Super Kings. The report claimed that RR want Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube or Ravindra Jadeja in the trade deal for Samson. However, CSK are not willing to include any of these players in the deal.

Amidst strong speculation of him wanting to snap the ties with Rajasthan Royals, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said his long association with the IPL franchise has transformed his life and career.

It has been widely speculated that Samson has asked the Royals to relieve him ahead of this year's IPL auction, and if that indeed happens it will mark the end of an association first started in 2013.

"RR has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul (Dravid) sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of,” Samson told former India spinner R Ashwin in his YouTube show.

(With PTI inputs)