Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre recalled Sachin Tendulkar's century during Perth Test against Australia in 1992 as "one of the finest he has ever witnessed" due to the world-class bowling attack and the condition of the pitch which did not look batting-friendly at all, with Tendulkar's bat "standing upright" in one of those massive cracks on the pitch. Amre, who represented India in 11 Tests and 37 ODIs from 1991-94, was speaking on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan. Sachin, then 18 years in age, had cracked a brilliant 114 at Perth's iconic WACA stadium, against a brilliant Australian attack consisting of Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes and Paul Reiffel, on one of the fastest and bounciest pitches in the world.

Amre said, 'Out of all his hundreds, the one in Perth when he was just 18 years of age, stands out. I was the 12th man that day, his roommate, and saw it all from ground zero.'

He continued, 'The pitch had cracks so big that Sachin placed his bat in one and it stood upright. Against world-class bowlers, on a surface where the ball could go anywhere, he showed skill, class, and mindset beyond his years. That 1992 Perth hundred? One of the finest I have ever witnessed."

That Australia tour marked Tendulkar's debut in the Australian land in whites, and he top-scored for India with 368 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 46.00, with two centuries and a best score of 148*. He was also the third-highest run-getter in the series.

While Australia won that five-match Test series 4-0, the series marked the start of Sachin's love affair with Australian conditions as the maestro played some of his best cricket against Australia in their own land, with 1,809 runs in 20 matches and 38 innings at an average of 53.20, with six centuries and seven fifties and a best score of 241*.