Indian cricket team spinner Kuldeep Yadav shared a heartfelt post after tying the knot with his childhood friend, Vanshika Chaddha, in a private yet star-studded ceremony held in the picturesque hill town of Mussoorie on Saturday. In his first post since the wedding, Kuldeep shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, captioning it: "Our Forever begins now. 14.03.2026." The celebrations were attended by several current and former cricketers, including Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Suresh Raina.

Kuldeep and Vanshika's wedding was hosted at the Welcomhotel The Savoy, which was reportedly reserved for several days to accommodate the guests and festivities.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos from the couple's festivities, following their private engagement last year. In one viral clip, Kuldeep and Vanshika are seen walking hand-in-hand as pyrotechnics lit up the background.

Photos and videos circulating on social media have offered glimpses of the colorful Sangeet ceremony held on Friday. In images shared by cricketing icons Raina and Chahal, the bride and groom were seen in coordinated traditional outfits that quickly went viral online.

Tilak, who reached Mussoorie on Saturday, earlier said that he will enjoy the wedding before getting into the preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he will represent the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

"We're going to Kuldeep's wedding to have fun. After that, we'll prepare for IPL," Tilak told IANS.

Media reports suggest that Kuldeep postponed the wedding, originally scheduled for November 2025, to focus on helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2026. The couple, who both hail from Kanpur and grew up just 3 km apart, got engaged last year at a hotel in Lucknow. Vanshika currently works as an LIC employee.

Despite the team's success, Kuldeep featured just once during the T20 World Cup, returning tidy figures of 1/14 against arch-rivals Pakistan in the group stage. Meanwhile, the spinner's father, Ram Singh Yadav, visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week to personally extend a wedding invitation.

(With Agency Inputs)