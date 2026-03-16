Pakistan lost a crunch ODI series-deciding match against Bangladesh on Sunday. After the loss, Pakistan lodged a complainet with match referee Neeyamur Rashid over a decision by umpire Kumar Dharmasena. With the series level at 1-1, it was a winner-take-all scenario in the third ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh set Pakistan a 291-run target, and the Shaheen Afridi-led side fell short by 11 runs despite a 98-ball 106 by Salman Ali Agha. Pakistan needed 14 off the last over bowled by Rishad Hossain. The first four balls resulted in 20 runs, leaving Pakistan needing 12 off the last two deliveries.

On the penultimate delivery, Rishad Hossain's ball to Shaheen Afridi was deemed wide by umpire Kumar Dharmasena. But Rishad Hossain and Litton Das thought otherwise and opted for a review. UltraEdge showed a clear spike when the ball passed the bat. Afridi wasn't too happy with the DRS call.

Now, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan have complained to match referee Neeyamur Rashid over Dharmasena's decision to allow Bangladesh to take a review off the penultimate ball of the third ODI in Mirpur. According to the report, Pakistan management "registered their complaint on the grounds that they believe Bangladesh took the review after a replay of the delivery flashed up on the big screen."

According to normal protocols, a review should be taken before any replays are shown. "Pakistan have argued those normal protocols were not followed, with the big screen at the stadium showing the ball passing the bat, potentially giving Bangladesh enough information to suggest it may have made contact. Pakistan are also understood to be aggrieved at the possibility Bangladesh were allowed to review outside the maximum 15 seconds within which such a decision must be made. No timer appeared on the broadcast, so whether Bangladesh reviewed in time could not be independently confirmed," the report added.