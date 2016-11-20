Sachin Tendulkar Exchanges Bat For Guitar, Coldplay's Chris Martin The Tutor

Mumbai:

Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Martin, face of Coldplay band, who arrived in Mumbai to attend the Global Citizen Festival Of India 2016, visited Shri Gadge Maharaja Vidyalay and met its students.

Tendulkar could be seen trying his hand in guitar as the kids cheered the stars. In return, Martin batted for the kids in a cricket match.

State Minister Poonam Mahajan and Global Citizen's CEO Hugh Evans introduced the cricket legend and the lead singer of Coldplay - the curator of the Global Citizen Festival. Coldplay are among the performers at the first Global Citizen Festival in India taking place on Saturday at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai.

All the children had written essays about what better education, increased equality and improved sanitation would mean to them as they look to their futures.

Global Citizen India - in partnership with The Global Education and Leadership Foundation chaired by Shiv Khemka - gifted school supplies for the 600 children - aged from 5 to 15. On the other hand, HP, the IT Company donated six laptops to help the students to continue their learning.

Apart from Coldplay, Jay Z, Demi Lovato and The Vamps from abroad and Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif are expected at the maiden edition of the festival - to be attended by a crowd of around 80,000.

As many as 80 per cent of the tickets were given away free to those taking social good actions in support of Global Citizen India's sanitation, education and gender equality campaigns across the country.