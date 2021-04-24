Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar posted on social media to thank his followers and well-wishers for their greetings on his 48th birthday. Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday and wishes poured in from the cricket community, sportspersons, fans and other eminent personalities. "Hello everyone, thank you so very much for your birthday wishes. It has truly made my day," Tendulkar said in a video posted by him on social media. He then explained how he recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive for the virus late last month. "Last month has been a tough month for me. I was tested positive and had to be isolated for 21 days," he said.

Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It's made my day special. I am very grateful indeed.



Take care and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/SwWYPNU73q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2021

"Your prayers and good wishes, my family's prayers and good wishes, friends (and) last but not the least, all the doctors and their staff - they kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you," he added.

Tendulkar implored people to donate blood plasma at the plasma donation centre he had inaugurated last year.

Blood plasma of those who have recovered from Covid-19 is used in treatment of active Covid-19 patients.

"If plasma can be given at the right time, patients can recover faster," Tendulkar recalled what the doctors had told him.

"I will donate (blood plasma) when permissible. I have spoken with the doctors. Those of you who have recovered from Covid-19 can speak with the doctors, and when permissible please donate your blood," he implored.

Tendulkar played international cricket for India from 1989 to 2013 and finished as the leading scorer in Test and ODI cricket.