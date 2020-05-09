Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sachin Tendulkar Remembers "Special Stint" With Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Updated: 09 May 2020 10:34 IST

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that his stint with Yorkshire helped him gain exposure and gave him a better understanding of English conditions.

Reminiscing about his old days, former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday revealed that it was his stint in county cricket with Yorkshire in 1992 that helped him better understand the English conditions. In an Instagram post, the batting legend revealed that as a 19-year-old, his "special stint" with Yorkshire helped him gain exposure "Flashback to my county cricket days! As a 19 year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions. Fond memories!," Sachin captioned the post on Instagram.

The legendary batsman had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records. Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year, on December 18, he played his first One-Day International match.

The right-handed batsman represented the country in six World Cups during his glittering career that lasted for 24 years. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

The cricket great has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Sachin scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Sachin tops the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODIs, including 49 hundreds.

