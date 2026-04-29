Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the "God of Cricket" for his unparalleled contributions to the sport. Making his international debut at the age of 16 in 1989, the Master Blaster went on to enjoy an illustrious career spanning 24 years. He retired as the most prolific run-scorer in cricket history and arguably the greatest icon the game has ever seen. Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs-an extraordinary achievement, especially considering that his first ODI hundred came only in his 79th match.

Recently, Sachin won hearts once again with a gesture that reflected his humility and deep connection to his roots.

While attending the centenary celebrations of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam as a special guest, Tendulkar was presented with an idol of Lord Venkateswara by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Before receiving the idol, the cricket legend removed his shoes and bowed in reverence, a gesture rooted in the Hindu belief of offering respect during religious moments.

Sachin Tendulkar was in Andhra Pradesh yesterday



Notice how Sachin Tendulkar removes his shoes before stepping forward to receive an idol of Lord Venkateswara from the CM of Andhra Pradesh

N. Chandrababu Naidupic.twitter.com/GlQXNcvWNQ — Akul (𝑨𝑻10) (@Loyalsachfan10) April 28, 2026

The video of the act quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for Tendulkar's grounded and respectful nature.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar also celebrated his 53rd birthday on April 24.

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara paid a heartfelt tribute, lauding not just Tendulkar's greatness as a cricketer but also his impact on the game.

Reflecting on their iconic rivalry, Lara highlighted the mutual respect they shared and praised Tendulkar's discipline, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Today, I raise my bat to a man who didn't just play the game-he changed its landscape. Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar! We shared a rivalry the world loved, but behind it was always deep respect. You carried the hopes of a billion people with a calm head and a straight drive that still echoes in every young cricketer's dream. Records will tell one story, but those of us who played alongside you know the real one-your discipline, your humility, and that relentless hunger to be better every single day. Enjoy your day, my friend. The sport of cricket is richer because of you. We miss you, Shane," Lara wrote on Instagram.

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