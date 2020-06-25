Reminiscing about the 1983 World Cup triumph, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that it was a "landmark event in my life". Today, India is celebrating the completion of 37 years of their maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of Kapil Dev. Tendulkar took to Twitter to write, "The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji's catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was."

In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title.

Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

India has been the regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place after a span of every four years.

West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and were the runners-up in 1983. India have won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years.

Australia have won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015).