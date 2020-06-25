India, on June 25, 1983, defeated the West Indies by 43 runs at the iconic Lord's cricket ground to win their first-ever World Cup title. The then India captain Kapil Dev took a trip down memory lane and posted a a picture of him holding the coveted trophy in England on Instagram. "37 years to a day that will never be forgotten," Kapil Dev captioned the photo on Instagram. Former India all-rounder and current head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and recalled the win that changed the face of cricket in the country.

"#ThisDayThatYear On 25th June in 1983, we believed and we became - World Champions and changed the face of #Cricket in #India once and for all. @therealkapildev @ICC @cricketworldcup," Shastri tweeted.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to social media and thanked Kapil Dev along with the rest of India's 1983 World Cup squad for inspiring the future generations.

"37 years back..Thank you @therealkapildev and whole team for inspiring us #WorldCup1983," Harbhajan Singh captioned the picture.

37 years back..Thank you @therealkapildev and whole team for inspiring us #WorldCup1983

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif also heaped praise on Kapil Dev and shared the "iconic" image on the 37th anniversary of India's maiden World Cup title win.

"June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord's is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord's is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible & dream BIG

"One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket This win inspired India's future generations to dream big! 37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev," Suresh Raina captioned a few pictures from the tournament on Twitter.

One of the most important events in the History of Indian Cricket



This win inspired India's future generations to dream big!

37 years to this glory of #WorldCup1983 @therealkapildev

In the final, India lost the toss and were asked to bat by Clive Lloyd. Krishnamachari Srikkanth top-scored for India with a knock of 38 as India were bowled out for 183.

Defending a target of 184, Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath took three wickets apiece as the West Indies were bundled out for 140, losing the final by 43 runs.