Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara shared a fierce rivalry over the years but post retirement the cricket greats are often seen sharing a great bond of friendship. Lara often makes it a point to meet Tendulkar whenever he is in Mumbai and on Sunday, he did it again. Tendulkar made sure to make the meeting memorable by posting its picture on his Instagram account. Talking about the meeting, Tendulkar said, "It's always fun to catch up with @bcl375400 and discuss cricket, golf and more!"

Representing India in 200 Tests, Tendulkar retired with an average of a little over 53 while Lara scored 11,953 in the longest format of the game with an average of 52.88

The 45-year-old Tendulkar has 15,921 Test and 18,426 ODI runs to his name, making him one of the most prolific batsmen to have graced the game.

The 49-year-old Lara, on the other hand, holds the highest score of an unbeaten 400 in the longest format of the game. He has also scored 10,405 from 299 ODIs with an average of 40.48.

Lara, part of the expert broadcast panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, had recently took time out from the hectic schedule to indulge for a gully cricket clash on the streets of Mumbai along with Brett Lee.

In the two overs face-off, Lee revived his playing days to bowl a sharp bouncer at Windies great Lara.