 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara To "Discuss Cricket, Golf And More"

Updated: 14 April 2019 18:09 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara have shared a fierce rivalry over the years.

Sachin Tendulkar Meets Brian Lara To "Discuss Cricket, Golf And More"
Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara are often seen sharing a great bond of friendship. © Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara shared a fierce rivalry over the years but post retirement the cricket greats are often seen sharing a great bond of friendship. Lara often makes it a point to meet Tendulkar whenever he is in Mumbai and on Sunday, he did it again. Tendulkar made sure to make the meeting memorable by posting its picture on his Instagram account. Talking about the meeting, Tendulkar said, "It's always fun to catch up with @bcl375400 and discuss cricket, golf and more!"

Representing India in 200 Tests, Tendulkar retired with an average of a little over 53 while Lara scored 11,953 in the longest format of the game with an average of 52.88

The 45-year-old Tendulkar has 15,921 Test and 18,426 ODI runs to his name, making him one of the most prolific batsmen to have graced the game.

The 49-year-old Lara, on the other hand, holds the highest score of an unbeaten 400 in the longest format of the game. He has also scored 10,405 from 299 ODIs with an average of 40.48.

Lara, part of the expert broadcast panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, had recently took time out from the hectic schedule to indulge for a gully cricket clash on the streets of Mumbai along with Brett Lee.

In the two overs face-off, Lee revived his playing days to bowl a sharp bouncer at Windies great Lara.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tendulkar retired with an average of a little over 53 in Tests
  • The 45-year-old Tendulkar has 15,921 Test and 18,426 ODI runs
  • Lara holds the highest score of an unbeaten 400 in Tests
Related Articles
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid
Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid's Fight For Revenue Share Benefitting Current Cricketers: Virender Sehwag
Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
World Cup 2011 Victory Recalled By Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag
World Cup 2011 Victory Recalled By Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh Speaks About Retirement Plans, How Sachin Tendulkar Made "Things Easier"
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh Speaks About Retirement Plans, How Sachin Tendulkar Made "Things Easier"
"There
"There's Always Tomorrow": Sachin Tendulkar's Advice For Son Arjun Ahead Of Tournament
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.