 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sabbir Rahman Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting Fan During First-Class Match

Updated: 30 December 2017 12:28 IST

Sabbir was also aggressive during his interaction with match referee Showkatur Rahman when the duo discussed the matter on Day 3 of the match. Sabbir is being for a level-4 offence and is likely to be handed out a heavy punishment if found guilty.

Sabbir Rahman Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting Fan During First-Class Match
Sabbir Rahman has a history of disciplinary issues. © AFP

Star Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has found himself at the center of yet another controversy after allegedly assaulting a fan during a first-class match in Rajshahi last week. The incident occurred on the second day of Rajshahi Division's National Cricket League game against Dhaka Metropolis. According to media reports, Sabbir, after seeking permission from the on-field umpires, left the ground to confront the supporter, who was having a go at him during one of the innings break. Sabbir then went behind the sight screen and assaulted the young fan, who was brought to the field of play by an acquaintance of the cricketer, reports ESPNcricinfo.

On witnessing the incident, the reserve umpire informed the match referee, who reported it to Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan. The matter was then escalated to board's disciplinary committee.

Sabbir was also aggressive during his interaction with match referee Showkatur Rahman when the duo discussed the matter on Day 3 of the match. Sabbir is being for a level-4 offence and is likely to be handed out a heavy punishment if found guilty.

The 26-year-old has been in a similar situation before. In 2016, he was fined Tk 12 lakh by the BCB for "serious off-field disciplinary breaches" during the Bangladesh Premier League.

Topics : Bangladesh Mohammad Sabbir Rahman Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sabbir Rahman is under investigation
  • Sabbir Rahman allegedly assaulted a fan
  • The incident occurred during a first-class match
Related Articles
Twitter ROFL After Bangladesh Batsman's Virat Kohli Comparison
Twitter ROFL After Bangladesh Batsman's Virat Kohli Comparison
2nd Test: Bangladesh Reach 253/6 Despite Nathan Lyon's Five Wickets
2nd Test: Bangladesh Reach 253/6 Despite Nathan Lyon's Five Wickets
Watch: Virat Kohli Gives Full-Blooded Send-Off To Sabbir Rahman
Watch: Virat Kohli Gives Full-Blooded Send-Off To Sabbir Rahman
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 27 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.